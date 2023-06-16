Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Drops By 18.6%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,400 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 711,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.3 days.

Anaergia Trading Up 33.1 %

Anaergia stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANRGF. TD Securities reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Anaergia from C$6.00 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Featured Articles

