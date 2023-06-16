Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,867,400 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 1,553,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,867.4 days.
Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:COBJF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Comba Telecom Systems has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comba Telecom Systems (COBJF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Comba Telecom Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comba Telecom Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.