Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,867,400 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 1,553,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,867.4 days.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COBJF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. Comba Telecom Systems has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment. The firm produces wireless antenna and radio frequency, wireless access, wireless broadband, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission products.

