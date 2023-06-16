Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVVD. HC Wainwright started coverage on Invivyd in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invivyd from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Invivyd alerts:

Invivyd Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVVD opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $140.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.11. Invivyd has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Invivyd ( NASDAQ:IVVD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivyd Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invivyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.