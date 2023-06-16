CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 7,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after purchasing an additional 631,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,607,000 after buying an additional 657,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.