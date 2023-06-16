Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Expands By 20.3%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Price Performance

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

(Get Rating)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

Further Reading

