Short Interest in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Decreases By 18.7%

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 784,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 15th total of 965,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AFG opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,987,000 after buying an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,350,000 after purchasing an additional 256,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,937,000 after acquiring an additional 253,666 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,828,000 after purchasing an additional 440,104 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,905,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 110,330 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

