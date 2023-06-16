Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FEEXF stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ferrexpo Plc engages in production, development and marketing of iron ore pellets for sale to the metallurgical industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.