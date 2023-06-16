Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coffee in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coffee by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.67 on Friday. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coffee

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coffee in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

