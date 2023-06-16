Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 550,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.4 %
CTLP stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at $17,501,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 243.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 876,082 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 751,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.
