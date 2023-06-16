Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Short Interest Update

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,300 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 550,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.4 %

CTLP stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.32 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 1st quarter valued at $17,501,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 243.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,235,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 876,082 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,347,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 751,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.