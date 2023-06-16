Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading Up 17.6%

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) shares shot up 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 123,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 68,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Iconic Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.24.

About Iconic Minerals

(Get Rating)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

Featured Stories

