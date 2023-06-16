Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.00

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $58.98, with a volume of 122093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 480.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

