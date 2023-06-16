LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.20

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.20 and last traded at $68.14, with a volume of 17038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.98.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,043,247.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $444,831.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,310 shares in the company, valued at $147,043,247.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,430 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.