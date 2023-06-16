Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $486.43

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $486.43 and last traded at $485.85, with a volume of 44877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $483.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

