Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.60

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 184529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

