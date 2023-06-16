Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.15

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 769070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,494,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,549,537.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,494,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,549,537.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,753 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fastly by 152.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fastly by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after buying an additional 108,737 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 18.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth $250,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.