Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.03. 534,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,406,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OSTK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

