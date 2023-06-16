International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.23

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $31.89, with a volume of 179448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 47.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 58.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,890,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,414,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.