Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Trading Up 8.2%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.01. 193,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,105,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LUNR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,549,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth $3,888,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

