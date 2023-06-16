EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading 11.1% Higher

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 23,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 36,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVE in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EVE during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in EVE by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter.

About EVE

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.