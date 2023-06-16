Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 87,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 76,946 shares.The stock last traded at $12.50 and had previously closed at $12.36.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $698.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth $4,590,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 631,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 4,098,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after purchasing an additional 241,404 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

