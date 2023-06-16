Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 87,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 76,946 shares.The stock last traded at $12.50 and had previously closed at $12.36.
Arco Platform Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $698.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arco Platform
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.