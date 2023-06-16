Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 645,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 387,780 shares.The stock last traded at $12.61 and had previously closed at $12.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TERN shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

