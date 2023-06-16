Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.33

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $49.28, with a volume of 5844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.17.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

