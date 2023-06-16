Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Shares Gap Down to $31.25

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $28.73. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 3,950 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $550.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 34.62%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greene County Bancorp

In other news, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $100,937.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tejraj S. Hada bought 2,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,937.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile



Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

Recommended Stories

