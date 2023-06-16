iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $250.78

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $250.78 and last traded at $250.67, with a volume of 27675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.05.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.76. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.