Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $53.75. 1,618,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,987,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on W. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 3.01.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $189,889.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $189,889.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,910.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,510 shares of company stock worth $2,468,406. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

