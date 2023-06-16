Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.47. 314,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 609,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.78 million, a PE ratio of -2,498.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. Nevro’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nevro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 250,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

