Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Up 4.7%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $250.71 and last traded at $250.35. 123,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 310,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. StockNews.com cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CL King began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.38.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.41 and its 200-day moving average is $246.36.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

