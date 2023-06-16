Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 44,951 shares.The stock last traded at $68.16 and had previously closed at $68.08.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
