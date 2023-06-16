Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 58,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 44,951 shares.The stock last traded at $68.16 and had previously closed at $68.08.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.52.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1396 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after buying an additional 38,085 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.