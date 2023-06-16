Bertrand Velge Buys 24,500 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Velge bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $53,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Bertrand Velge bought 44,365 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $117,123.60.
- On Monday, June 5th, Bertrand Velge bought 10,383 shares of LifeMD stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $22,531.11.
LifeMD Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.
About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
