Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) – BWS Financial decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Garrett Motion in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Garrett Motion’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Garrett Motion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $7.54 on Friday. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $490.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Insider Activity at Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 289.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,130,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 108,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $902,037.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,111,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,130,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma sold 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $7,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,570,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,607,946.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,829,994 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,408 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 74.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the global vehicle independent aftermarket as well as automotive software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.