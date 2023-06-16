Dakin Sloss Sells 275,000 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,402,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Heliogen Stock Performance
HLGN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.16.
Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 770.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Heliogen Company Profile
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heliogen (HLGN)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.