Dakin Sloss Sells 275,000 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,402,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Heliogen Stock Performance

HLGN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 770.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.