Dakin Sloss Sells 275,000 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Dakin Sloss sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,402,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Heliogen Stock Performance

HLGN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $43.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative net margin of 770.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heliogen Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the third quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

