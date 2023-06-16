Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 67.7% in May

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the May 15th total of 220,100 shares. Currently, 31.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI makes up about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI Trading Up 8.7 %

BFRG opened at $4.14 on Friday. Bullfrog AI has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.