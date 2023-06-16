Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $7.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE OVV opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.01%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.