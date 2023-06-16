Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Decreases By 40.7%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the May 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

361 Degrees International Price Performance

Shares of TSIOF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About 361 Degrees International

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

