Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

RGLD stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,382,000 after buying an additional 659,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after buying an additional 249,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $239,552,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 17.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,396,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,078,000 after buying an additional 205,055 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

