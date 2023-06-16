Atb Cap Markets Comments on Northland Power Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of C$621.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$663.80 million.
Northland Power Price Performance
Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$27.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.11. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$27.08 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.
Northland Power Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 43.80%.
About Northland Power
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
