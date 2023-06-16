Exchange Income Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EIF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.56.

Shares of EIF opened at C$52.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.94. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$40.65 and a 52 week high of C$55.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

