William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Envista in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Envista Stock Up 3.5 %

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE NVST opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. Envista has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Envista

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.