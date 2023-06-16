Zacks Research Weighs in on Trane Technologies plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TT. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $185.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

