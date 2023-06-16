Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.19.

SCHW opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

