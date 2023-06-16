Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of GBNXF stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.08. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.