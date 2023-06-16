Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Boosted by Zacks Research

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.17. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $18.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2023 earnings at $17.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.89 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $285.84 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $296.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.01 and its 200-day moving average is $259.17. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.