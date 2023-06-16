Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Solo Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair analyst P. Blee forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solo Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Solo Brands Price Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

DTC stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $504.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.39. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In related news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 62.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the first quarter worth $100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Solo Brands during the first quarter valued at $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

