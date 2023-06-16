Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KB Home’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. KB Home’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KB Home Stock Performance

KBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.65.

KB Home stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 21.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after acquiring an additional 328,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

