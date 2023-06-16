Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.93. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $120.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

