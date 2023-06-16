Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Decreased by Analyst

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Precision Drilling Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of PDS stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $647.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.40. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $413.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.28 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision Drilling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 565.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 53,351 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

