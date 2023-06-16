Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Lowered by Analyst

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$492.23 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.56.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.49. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$40.65 and a 12 month high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

