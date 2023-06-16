ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 91,700 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 2.8% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

