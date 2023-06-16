470,703 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,977,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

