ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $14.66 Million in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,393,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,656,000. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 2.71% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,284,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,994 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,452,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,528,000 after buying an additional 1,189,927 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,711,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,660,000 after buying an additional 886,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after buying an additional 694,992 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

CGGO opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

